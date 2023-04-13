Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 300,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 230,655 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

XLF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,219,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,861,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

