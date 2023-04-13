First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $244,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV opened at $409.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

