First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

First Niles Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

