First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is ($5.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $162.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

NYSE FRC opened at $13.82 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,416,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,023,000 after acquiring an additional 89,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

