First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.