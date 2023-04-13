First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.03. Approximately 541,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 688,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

