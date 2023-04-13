First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,168 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 141,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,578. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

