First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 34,904 shares.The stock last traded at $79.70 and had previously closed at $79.35.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

