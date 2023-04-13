Flare Self Reported Market Cap Hits $438.76 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $438.76 million and $10.36 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,508,436,349 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 12,508,436,349.368467 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03470851 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $17,611,780.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

