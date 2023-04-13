FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 205,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 152,141 shares.The stock last traded at $40.62 and had previously closed at $40.25.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 184.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

