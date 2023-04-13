FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Up 0.2%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.27. Approximately 122,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 152,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

