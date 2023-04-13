Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.07 and last traded at $39.15. 246,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,579,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

