Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. owned about 0.08% of Franchise Group worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 131,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,389. The stock has a market cap of $966.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.26%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

