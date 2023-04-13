Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.6 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.49. The company had a trading volume of 80,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $274.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

