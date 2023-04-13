Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,193. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The stock has a market cap of $663.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.