Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 2,593,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,565. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.