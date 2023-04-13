freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Up 1.1%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €24.76 ($26.91) and last traded at €24.74 ($26.89). 266,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.48 ($26.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.89) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.61.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.