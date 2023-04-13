Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

CHGG stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 2,543,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

