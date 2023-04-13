Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,360 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Trading Up 2.5 %

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 387,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

