Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 9,857 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,971. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

