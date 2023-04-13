Friedenthal Financial Has $626,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 910.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 318,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period.

Shares of RYE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $581.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

