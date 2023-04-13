Friedenthal Financial Invests $765,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ChampionX by 37.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 34.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,655 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 257,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,269. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

