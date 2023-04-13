Friedenthal Financial Makes New $748,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.4 %

GPC stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.22. 308,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.34. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.