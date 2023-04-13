Friedenthal Financial Makes New $803,000 Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 619,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 38.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,729. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

