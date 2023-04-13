Friedenthal Financial Purchases 426 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,351,000. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 360,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

