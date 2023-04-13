Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 46,197 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.02. 1,083,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,533,190. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.86.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

