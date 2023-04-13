Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.75. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 3,578 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

