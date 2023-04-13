FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other FTC Solar news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 131,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 131,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,553.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 903,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,160 shares of company stock worth $1,785,293 over the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 144,760 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.74 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $290.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

