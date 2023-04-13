Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36.

About Fukuoka Financial Group

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

