FY2025 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Cut by Analyst

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

YUMC has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

