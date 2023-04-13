G999 (G999) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,632.19

G999 (G999) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,632.19 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

