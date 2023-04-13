Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $405.41 million and approximately $715,081.09 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 402,838,138 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

