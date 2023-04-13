Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.20% of Generac worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 520,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stephens upped their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

