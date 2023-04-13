General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.