Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

GLAD stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.