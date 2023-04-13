Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348.

