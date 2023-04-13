Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $443.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson acquired 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,036 shares of company stock worth $94,548. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

