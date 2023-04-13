Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 1.3 %
LAND opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $596.00 million, a P/E ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $42.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.