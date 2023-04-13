Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
LANDM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
