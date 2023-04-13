Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 14.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, Italian croissants, macaron cookies, wafer pralines, and other wholesome snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.