Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.23% of Global Industrial worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

