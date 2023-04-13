Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.
Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
