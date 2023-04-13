Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.73% of Global X Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Mirae Asset.

