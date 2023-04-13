Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Up 5.4%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. 8,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 4,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000.

About Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

