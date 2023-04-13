GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GFS opened at $66.06 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

