Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,337 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up approximately 0.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 150,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,085. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

