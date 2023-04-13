Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.09. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92.

Globe Telecom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29. Globe Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

