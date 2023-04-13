Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE AUMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 206,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,124. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

