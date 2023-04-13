Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of NYSE AUMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 206,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,124. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
About Golden Minerals
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
