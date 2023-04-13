Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.25

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 120965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

