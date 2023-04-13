Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Stock Price Down 12%

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Rating) shares fell 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 54,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 14,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Graphano Energy Trading Down 12.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

